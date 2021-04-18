Grant Hermanns - Offensive Tackle Purdue Boilermakers 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

GRANT HERMANNS | Purdue | OT | #78 | rSr | 6073 | 313 | 5.23e | Albuquerque, NM | Rio Rancho | 03.05.98

Overview:

Getting the nod to start at left tackle as a freshman, Hermanns has racked up 32 starts over the past four seasons. Possessing enough length to play outside, Hermanns runs speed rushes around the pocket consistently. In his pass sets, he has relatively slow albeit clean feet that stay low to the ground. He mirrors rushers, preventing him from oversetting. In the zone running game, he stays attached to defensive linemen moving laterally. Hermanns does not gain depth quickly enough and is a laboring athlete, who is not nimble in space. This prevents him from climbing to the second level, let alone contribute on screens. A lack of power, narrow hips and feet allow rushers to twist his upper body, creating favorable blocking angles for themselves. Long rushers are able to stab his chest on a consistent basis as his punch is not powerful and he is unable to make his hands stick. When asked to anchor, he has narrow feet, barely stopping the rush if given enough space. A limited athlete; he lacks the quick-twitch reactions to pass off stunts and recover inside successfully. Hermanns projects as a tackle who will find himself on a practice squad early due to his size. He has technical, balance and strength issues to iron out and develop into a rosterable player and will always be limited due to his lack of athleticism.

Background:

Raised in the Albuquerque, New Mexico area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Industrial Management major. Redshirt. Started six games before suffering a season-ending injury as a freshman. Started nine games as a sophomore. Played in 12 games as a junior. A team captain (2019). Mother played volleyball at Chabot College. Standout high-school wrestler. Won a chemistry/biochemistry contest at the RRHS Research Expo in 2013.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.