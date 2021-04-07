Grant Stuard - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Houston Cougars Scouting Report

GRANT STUARD | Houston | OB | #0 | Sr | 5114 | 230 | 4.70e | Conroe, TX | Oak Ridge

Overview:

Fitting the modern mold of a run-and-chase WILL linebacker, Stuard brings outstanding effort and energy to the position that can be infectious to the rest of the defense. Playing a lot of SAM linebacker for the Cougars, Stuard has a lot of experience as an overhang defender. This has given him opportunities to play and navigate space, working from depth and playing a variety of coverages. Stuard has adequate redirection skills in space, easily changing direction and driving on underneath routes. With tweener size, Stuard is a perfect fit as a base defender. He lacks the size and power profile to hold up at the point of attack, getting swallowed up far too often. Stuard can overrun blocks, relying more on speed than physicality. Special teams will be the name of the game for Stuard, cashing in on that energizer bunny style. He’s a candidate to hear his name late on Day 3, providing energy, athleticism and coverage versatility to a defense on the second level.

Background:

Raised outside of Houston, Texas. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played in seven games missing five due to injury as a freshman. Started 1 of 13 games played as a sophomore. Started 12 games as a junior. Started seven games as a senior. A high-school track standout. Was a 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl participant.

