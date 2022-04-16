NFL Draft Profile: Greg Bell, Running Back, San Diego State Aztecs

#22

Pos: RB

Ht: 5104

Wt: 201

Hand: 938

Arm: 3078

Wing:

40: NA

Vertical: 31

Broad: 1000

3 Cone: NA

Bench: 17

Shuttle: NA

DOB: 6/16/1998

Hometown: Chula Vista, CA

High School: Bonita Vista

Greg Bell

San Diego State Aztecs

One Liners

Smaller back with poor physicality and good vision and burst for zone rushing concepts.

Pros

Zone rusher who displays good vision and reliable decision making in that concept, finding holes and exploiting them. Bell is willing to cut runs all the way back if the backside is not contained. He uses his burst and acceleration to attack gaps and quickly racks up yards when he can break through the first level. As a receiver he stresses linebackers vertically and laterally, separating thanks to his burst.

Cons

Possessing below average size, Bell fails to grind out tough yards. He does not fall forward, can not drive piles and is easily brought down, even by arm tackles, showing poor strength. His long speed is below average causing him to be chased down in the open field. Bell fails to make defenders miss due to below-average lateral quickness. He is unable to adjust to off-target passes as a receiver. When asked to block, his lack of physicality makes him a liability.

Summary

Smaller back with below-average long speed and good burst. Bell shows good vision as a zone runner, allowing him to consistently exploit gaps. He lacks physicality, preventing him from breaking tackles and making him a liability in pass protection. Bell projects as a camp body and potential practice squad back for a zone rushing team. To make a roster he has to get stronger so he can contribute on special teams.

Grade:

Round 7