NFL Draft Profile: Greg Dulcich, Tight End, UCLA Bruins

#85

Pos: TE

Ht: 6040

Wt: 250

DOB: 3/26/_

Eligible: 2022

Glendale, CA

Saint Francis High School

Greg Dulcich

UCLA Bruins

Pros:

Vandeventer: After a breakout Covid-year campaign, Greg Dulcich has emerged as a focal point in the UCLA offense. The bruin tight end brings good athletic traits and size to the position, all while playing as though he is a receiver. When split out wide, Dulcich isn't afraid to use his length and shield his chest from press coverage. To go with that, he has some intricacies with his route running and route stems. Knows how to utilize different tempos through his route and take advantage of it to bait different reactions from defensive backs. Good hands at the catch point and rarely loses concentration when having to box out defenders. Breaks tackles but also can force misses with his combination of agility and balance. While he brings good (not great) speed, Dulcich serves as a matchup issue. He spends time as a lead blocker for screens or while wrapping around the backside. He is a willing and patient blocker while doing a good job at breaking down before initiating contact.

Cons:

Vandeventer: While Greg Dulcich is technically a tight end, he doesn’t directly fit into the NFL's mold for the position. With a lack of reps as an inline tight end, Dulcich normally counts on a buffer between him and opposing linemen as a blocker. Hand placement will be problematic and needs technical refinement to prevent holding issues at the next level. Initial hand placement usually travels too far outside the shoulders and prevents him from getting a good drive on defenders while also making him susceptible to holding calls. When having to process and find blocks at the next level, Dulcich just doesn’t find the most dangerous man quick enough. And though he is a good runner, his route running needs work. Rounds his routes a little too much when getting into his cuts, causing him to tip the route. Lacks understanding of where to settle in zone beating routes and doesn’t work back to the QB during scramble drill quick enough.

Summary:

Vandeventer: As a former wide receiver recruit turned tight end, Greg Dulcich has control over a diverse route tree and can attack defenses from several places. With his size and combination of speed and hands, opposing defenses need to identify him every snap. Can step in as a backup tight end at the next level with starting upside. Should play in an offense that is willing to use him vertically and wants to stretch the field.

One-Liners

Vandeventer: A well-built tight end that can provide a spark as a pass-catcher but needs to work on blocking technique and process better on the spot.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Vandeventer: 7.3 / 8.4