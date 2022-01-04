NFL Draft Profile: Greg Eisworth II, Safety, Iowa State Cyclones

#12

Pos: DS

Ht: 6000

Wt: 205

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Grand Prairie, TX

South High School

Greg Eisworth II Iowa State University Cyclones

One-Liner:

Average sized safety with good instincts and below average athleticism.

Pros:

As a part of Iowa State’s three safety defense, Eisworth almost exclusively plays zone coverage in deep thirds and at the second level. He has sound and compact footwork, allowing him to transition efficiently. Eisworth trusts his eyes and has a quicker trigger, flashing the ability to anticipate. In the run game, he fills willingly and decisively, coming downhill quickly. Urgent hands allow him to shed blocking wide receivers and stay clean in space. He has the strength to absorb tight ends consistently.

Cons:

In his simplistic role, Eisworth is rarely challenged by having to cover large areas of the field. His straight line athleticism, including closing speed and acceleration are below average. He gains too much depth, allowing receivers the space to operate underneath. Eisworth misses tackles in space against shifty ball carriers as he lacks the twitch to adjust his angles late. He allows runners to carry their momentum forward and is unable to wrap up consistently. Eisworth takes conservative angles, allowing ball carriers to pick up extra yards.

Summary:

Safety with average size and below average straight line athleticism who plays a simplistic role in a three safety defense. Eisworth trusts his eyes and triggers quickly, flashing anticipatory ability. He is an inconsistent tackler. Eisworth projects as a camp safety who has to find a role on special teams despite his athletic limitations. His football intelligence could convince a team to put him on their practice squad as he can be reliable depth late in seasons.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.3/5.6

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!



NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view