Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Draft Profile: Greg Long, Interior Offensive Lineman, Purdue Boilermakers

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Purdue OG Greg Long
Purdue OG Greg Long
purdue boilermakers logo

#69
Pos: OG
Ht: 6033
Wt: 299
Hand: 978
Arm: 3338
Wing: 8068
Hometown: El Paso, TX
High School: Eastwood

Greg Long
Purdue Boilermakers

One Liners

Athletic offensive lineman with very poor physicality. 

Pros

Starting left tackle with above-average arm length. Long possesses good foot speed making him capable of setting vertically. His balance is good as he maintains his base and active feet.

Cons

Lacking power and physicality Long is just a positional blocker in the run game. His leg drive and strike strength are poor, preventing him from uprooting and moving defenders. He struggles to locate smaller defenders in space and fails to work favorable blocking angles in the run game. An inability to replace his hands means that he struggles to maintain. Long’s poor strength prevents him from absorbing blows and translates to a weak anchor, making him a power rush target. He gets snatched at extension and leans in pass protection due to his spacing. With rushers at his shoulder, he can’t power step. Long does not anticipate stunts, twists and blitzes, getting caught off guard by them.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Summary

Offensive lineman with below-average size and poor physicality. Long shows good foot speed and athleticism. In the run game, he is just a positional blocker and he is very raw technically. Long projects as a minicamp and tryout candidate who is very unlikely to stick on a practice squad as a guard.

Grade

Round 7

#69
Pos: OG
Ht: 6033
Wt: 299
Hand: 978
Arm: 3338
Wing: 8068
Hometown: El Paso, TX
High School: Eastwood

Greg Long
Purdue Boilermakers

One Liners

Athletic offensive lineman with very poor physicality. 

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

Sacred Heart RB Julius Chestnut
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Julius Chestnut, Running Back, Sacred Heart Pioneers

By The NFL Draft Bible51 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
Kentucky CB Cedrick Dort Jr.
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Cedrick Dort Jr., Cornerback, Kentucky Wildcats

By The NFL Draft Bible51 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
Youngstown State TE Andrew Ogletree
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Andrew Ogletree, Tight End, Youngstown State Penguins

By The NFL Draft Bible51 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
Purdue FB Zander Horvath
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Zander Horvath, Fullback, Purdue Boilermakers

By The NFL Draft Bible51 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
cj-stroud-112121-getty-ftr_1xxh398z6tjh10ftnqheiy5vg
Scouting Reports

2023 NFL Draft: All Access College Football Prospect Scouting Reports

By The NFL Draft Bible11 hours ago
NFL DRAFT BIBLE VIP LOUNGE
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: All Access College Football Prospect Scouting Reports

By The NFL Draft Bible11 hours ago
When it coming to running backs and powerhouse programs look no further than Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State.
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: What School Is "Running Back U"

By Bo Marchionte17 hours ago
USATSI_13277564
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Juanyeh Thomas, Safety, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

By The NFL Draft BibleApr 2, 2022
Member Exclusive