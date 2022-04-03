NFL Draft Profile: Greg Long, Interior Offensive Lineman, Purdue Boilermakers

#69

Pos: OG

Ht: 6033

Wt: 299

Hand: 978

Arm: 3338

Wing: 8068

Hometown: El Paso, TX

High School: Eastwood

Greg Long

Purdue Boilermakers

One Liners

Athletic offensive lineman with very poor physicality.

Pros

Starting left tackle with above-average arm length. Long possesses good foot speed making him capable of setting vertically. His balance is good as he maintains his base and active feet.

Cons

Lacking power and physicality Long is just a positional blocker in the run game. His leg drive and strike strength are poor, preventing him from uprooting and moving defenders. He struggles to locate smaller defenders in space and fails to work favorable blocking angles in the run game. An inability to replace his hands means that he struggles to maintain. Long’s poor strength prevents him from absorbing blows and translates to a weak anchor, making him a power rush target. He gets snatched at extension and leans in pass protection due to his spacing. With rushers at his shoulder, he can’t power step. Long does not anticipate stunts, twists and blitzes, getting caught off guard by them.

Summary

Offensive lineman with below-average size and poor physicality. Long shows good foot speed and athleticism. In the run game, he is just a positional blocker and he is very raw technically. Long projects as a minicamp and tryout candidate who is very unlikely to stick on a practice squad as a guard.

Grade

Round 7