Gregory Rousseau - 4-3 Defensive End Miami Hurricanes Scouting Report

GREGORY ROUSSEAU | Miami | DE | #15 | rSo | 6045 | 260 | 4.66e | Coconut Creek, FL | Champagnat Catholic | 04.05.00

Overview:

Blessed with tremendous length, Rousseau possesses great athleticism and agility. He came out of high school as a safety/wide receiver, which explains his exceptional short-area quickness. He continues to grow into his big frame as a pass rusher while truly honing his skill. Head coach Manny Diaz praised the way his confidence has grown, which has allowed Rousseau to play more naturally. By natural, he meant dominant. He did miss two games during his true freshman season due to an ankle injury and was hampered by a lower back injury during training camp in 2019. Rousseau has drawn comparisons from his coaching staff to former first-round picks Manny Lawson (Bills) and Calais Campbell (Ravens). With elite movement skills and ideal size, the Florida native has the makeup to be an immediate impact player at the next level. A lot was expected of Rousseau heading into the 2020 season following a 15.5 sack season as a redshirt freshman, but those expectations were short-lived. He ultimately made the decision to opt out, leaving his projection an even bigger part of the evaluation as once expected. Rousseau has the makings of a dominant force up and down the line of scrimmage when he puts it all together.

Background:

Known to have a laid-back personality off the field. Parents are from Haiti, met in New York; taught discipline. Father is a mechanic, mother is a nurse; has three brothers. Rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com; listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com and ESPN.com. As a senior, tallied 80 tackles and 10 sacks – including nine tackles and three sacks in the state championship game; earned second-team All-State honors as a wide receiver in 2016 when he caught 28 passes for 467 yards and nine touchdowns.

