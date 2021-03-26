Hamilcar Rashed Jr. - 3-4 Outside Linebacker Oregon State Beavers Scouting Report

HAMILCAR RASHED JR. | Oregon State | OLB | #9 | rSr | 6031 | 254 | 4.67e | Phoenix, AZ | Chandler HS

Overview:

Coming off a dominant season in 2019, Rashed recorded 22.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks en route to All-Pac 12 and All-America honors. In 2020, he did not fare nearly as well in an abbreviated season, recording no sacks and two tackles for loss. Playing as a rush linebacker in the Beavers’ 3-4 defensive alignment, Rashed is a solid all-around athlete who possesses a nice combination of explosiveness and short-area quickness. He plays with an extremely high motor, routinely working to the echo of the whistle. When he is able to win to the upfield shoulder, he clearly has the athletic profile to turn and run as good as anyone. With limited size and length for the position, the Phoenix, Arizona area native can get stuck on blocks when he isn’t able to win outside the track. Without much of a projectable frame, Rashed has limited growth potential to continue adding power to his frame. Despite being a smaller rusher, there is a lack of bend to his game to win the leverage battle and get underneath tackles. It’s hard to believe he can last fulltime on the edge, begging the case for whether off-ball linebacker might be a potential move in the future. Rashed is a head-scratching projection who may not clearly fit into a specific role right away. With his combination of athleticism and high motor, he should be able to offer reps in a situational role while he develops at a specific position.

Background:

A three-year letter winner for the Beavers, Rashed has started 21 of 36 career games played. Played in seven games in 2020, recording no sacks. Three-star recruit. Once recorded 10 sacks in a single high-school game.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.