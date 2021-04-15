Hamsah Nasirildeen - Strong Safety Florida State Seminoles Scouting Report

HAMSAH NASIRILDEEN | Florida State | DS | #23 | Sr | 6031 | 213 | Concord, NC | Concord | 01.23.99

Overview:

A towering defensive back at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Nasirildeen wore a variety of hats for the Florida State defense. While he looks every bit like a traditional box safety, he is not limited to short-zone coverage athletically. Nasirildeen has some surprising range on the back end, covering a lot of ground with his long strides. His flashes in coverage rival the best in the class. With a big body and plus athleticism, Nasirildeen does a great job transitioning downhill. He is an explosive athlete who can be disruptive at the catch point with his long frame. A solid and more than willing tackler in the run game, there should be a smooth transition for early playing time almost immediately. It’s all about consistency for Nasirildeen. The flashes are evident, but just not often enough. With his large frame, there is some clunkiness in his transitions with a little stiffness. This prevents him from making a huge impact in man coverage, although he does have moments of effectiveness in that area. Some believed Nasirildeen was a safe bet to enter the 2020 draft, but surprisingly returned to Tallahassee for his senior season. Despite an injury riddled 2020 campaign, Nasirildeen again showed the type of talent he has in limited opportunity and especially during the Senior Bowl.

Background:

Has started 17 games over the last three seasons for the Seminoles. Has recorded 233 tackles and four interceptions during his career, including 101 tackles in 2019. Was selected as an All-ACC second-team honoree in 2019. Played in only two games in 2020. Nasirildeen was a consensus four-star recruit and No. 1 player in North Carolina.

