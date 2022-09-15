NFL Draft Profile: Hank Bachmeier, Quarterback, Boise State Broncos

#19

Pos: QB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 205

Hand: 918

Arm: 3138

Wing: 7314

40: 4.90

DOB: 7/14/1999

Hometown: Murrieta, CA

High School: Murrieta Valley

Eligibility: 2023

Hank Bachmeier

Boise State Broncos

One-Liner:

A signal caller verse in the quick game, Bachmeier is an intermediate surgeon but lacks the consistency to stretch the field.

Evaluation:

Linear build with a lean but muscular physique. Throws the ball comfortably in all situations. His feet are never erratic, maintaining a sturdy base despite the chaos around him. Can manipulate his arm angles and adjust accordingly. Will read 1-2-3 in his progression and find the void when allocated time. The team consistently moves his launch angle, making the pocket mobile. Very tough player that came back hit after hit all season long despite his line play. Overall, his arm talent is unspectacular. Struggles to drive the ball and his overall location and accuracy are inconsistent. When his feet are set, the end result is better but often underwhelming. Throwing motion makes it seem he's putting his all into bubble screens or smoke routes. The offense is a lot of RPOs and quick game with some schemed-up deep shots that are more miss than hit. Weird tendency to struggle to catch the snap. Questionable pulls on RPOs and will cash checks his arm cant. Bachmeier has some tools to work with but needs polish in terms of his ball location and pocket awareness. His overall poise and quick game ability will be his calling card in the draft process.

Grade:

7th Round

Quotes:

"Bachmeier is a gutsy, gritty quarterback who fits the Boise State mantra and is must-watch TV every Saturday."

Pro Football Network via Twitter

Background:

Hank Bachmeier is ready for 2022 and has been on people’s radar before the 2022 season started. He is on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List as well as the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List. Over his three seasons with Boise State, Bachmeier has started twenty-five games, and in 2021, he played in all twelve, where he three over three thousand yards. Bachmeier was the sixth-best QB at his position, according to Rivals, and during his high school career, threw over thirteen thousand yards. Hank Bachmeier is from Murrieta, California and attended Murrieta Valley High School.