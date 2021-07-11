NFL Draft Profile: Haskell Garrett, Defensive Lineman, Ohio State Buckeyes

#92

Pos: DL

Ht: 6020

Wt: 300

DOB: 5/4/98

Eligible: 2022

Las Vegas, NV

Bishop Gorman High School

Haskell Garrett

Ohio State Buckeyes

Pros:

Calderone: Garrett attracts double teams often because of his ability on the defensive line, which allows other rushers to get freed and swarm to the ball carrier. He has a quick get-off with an average lower-body explosion. He has the strength to bull rush but plays with a more finesse style to his game. Garrett's swim move is effective and can work when paired with his quick get-off. He has a big motor which is a big reason why he's a leader on the defense. His anchor can produce run stops, as he's not easy to move in the run game. Garrett is not afraid of contact and embraces the challenge of a physical matchup on the interior. The Buckeye defensive tackle is also an intelligent player who can read an offensive line well and adapt on the fly.

Cons:

Calderone: An average athlete on film for his size. Most teams won't be willing to gamble on an undersized defensive tackle in today's NFL. However, putting on weight could potentially fix this issue and could elevate his stock.

Summary:

Calderone: A 2020 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award candidate, Garrett was an impressive player for the Buckeyes on the interior of their defensive line. In the late summer of 2020, Garrett was struck in the face with a bullet as he was trying to break up a fight between two people. After recovering quickly, Garrett finished the season with ten tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. He has played in 33 games for the Buckeyes and is a true senior for the 2021 season.

Background:

Was a consensus 4-star prospect from the national power Bishop Gorman program that went 43-0 during his three seasons and won state and overall national championships all three years. Garrett was a Top 50 player overall (No. 47 by Scout) and a Top 10 defensive tackle prospect, with Scout rating him No. 4, Rivals and 247Sports each ranking him sixth and ESPN No. 7. He led a terrific Bishop Gorman defense as a senior with 54 tackles, including 20 tackles-for-loss, 7.5 sacks and an interception and had 56.5 TFLs and 25 sacks for his career. First-team Nevada all-state pick and a U.S. Army All-American and the 4A Sunset / Southwest League defensive most valuable player. Garrett was also a MaxPreps and PrepStar All-American. The senior defensive tackle is originally from Vermont and briefly lived in Hawai'i after his father's death when Garrett was 13. His mother is Maria Key and a family member of Shelly and Ray Mook. Garrett is majoring in sociology.

One-Liners

Calderone: As one of the more experienced defensive tackles in college football, Garrett is primed for a big 2021 season for the Buckeyes.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Calderone: 7.9 / 8.2