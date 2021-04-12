HUB Football Free Agent Report: Ade Aruna

ADE ARUNA | Tulane | DE | 6055 | 270 | 1058 | 3228 | 8048 | Agent: Steve Caric

Wore jersey #52 at HUB on 4/14/21. If he can stay healthy, he's a versatile pass-rusher from Tulane... has a great frame, doesn’t have the same juice on the edge as he did in college but is intriguing as an inside guy... has been around the 265-pound mark but has the body type to add another 10-15 pounds... had tested very well in the vertical and broad jump at the NFL Combine... still just 26 years old... he needs to get credible film to show he can be a rotational or situational pass-rusher... CFL or other secondary leagues he could compete to start and then stay on the field for all passing downs... he's originally from Nigeria so he is a natural athlete, but at times, still is not the most football savvy player on the field... more athletic than quick-twitch off the LOS at times... hard to be a work in progress after the age of 25 and with some medical questions... passes the eye test and anything outside the NFL is sure to be interested.

A two-star defensive end recruit out of high school, Adetarami “Ade” (AH-DAY) Aruna (uh-ROON-uh) was born and raised in Akure, Nigeria before moving to the United States in Sept. 2010 with the hope of playing college basketball. He lived with his host family (Chris and Cynthia Monroe) in Alabama and focused on basketball until the summer of 2012 when a football coach noticed him at an AAU event and asked him to give football (a sport he knew nothing about) a try. He accepted an invitation to the 2018 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

