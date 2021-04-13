HUB Football Free Agent Report: Camron Lewis

CAMRON LEWIS | Tarleton State | WR | 5113 | 191 | 0968 | 3148 | 7528 | Agent: Johnny Mayes

Evaluation:

Wore jersey #25 at HUB on 4/14/21. Is a talented, good-looking athlete, saw him a lot when evaluating former college QB Ben Holmes... at his best on contested balls, times his leaps and has soft hands... good YAC ability, more quickness than total deep speedster... more than adequate route running ability, also has some versatility as he did returns in college... NFL-wise, there are too many guys like this in the depth of the 2020 and 2021 draft classes are such that he would need to go play and produce to get on people's radar... will be tough for CFL in 2021 as rosters could be shortened as could the length of training camp... playing in the TSL or FCF would be advisable as he could be talented enough to make some big plays and that film could support case for future pro opportunities.

Background:

Redshirted at Gardner-Webb (2016-2017); played wide receiver and special teams. Transferred to Southwestern College (San Diego, California) in 2018-2019. Transferred to Tarleton State; played wide receiver and all special teams.

