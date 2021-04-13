Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

HUB Football Free Agent Report: Camron Lewis

Free agent scouting report for Camron Lewis
Author:
Publish date:

CAMRON LEWIS | Tarleton State | WR | 5113 | 191 | 0968 | 3148 | 7528 | Agent: Johnny Mayes

Evaluation: 

Wore jersey #25 at HUB on 4/14/21. Is a talented, good-looking athlete, saw him a lot when evaluating former college QB Ben Holmes... at his best on contested balls, times his leaps and has soft hands... good YAC ability, more quickness than total deep speedster... more than adequate route running ability, also has some versatility as he did returns in college... NFL-wise, there are too many guys like this in the depth of the 2020 and 2021 draft classes are such that he would need to go play and produce to get on people's radar... will be tough for CFL in 2021 as rosters could be shortened as could the length of training camp... playing in the TSL or FCF would be advisable as he could be talented enough to make some big plays and that film could support case for future pro opportunities.

Background: 

Redshirted at Gardner-Webb (2016-2017); played wide receiver and special teams. Transferred to Southwestern College (San Diego, California) in 2018-2019. Transferred to Tarleton State; played wide receiver and all special teams.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

USATSI_15386980
Scouting Reports

Cornell Powell - Wide Receiver Clemson Tigers Scouting Report

USATSI_14921202
Scouting Reports

Jonathan Adams Jr. - Wide Receiver Arkansas State Red Wolves Scouting Report

USATSI_13703618
Scouting Reports

Jhamon Ausbon - Wide Receiver Texas A&M Aggies Scouting Report

USATSI_15386440
Scouting Reports

Ben Skowronek - Wide Receiver Notre Dame Fighting Irish Scouting Report

Kyree Woods
Scouting Reports

HUB Football Free Agent Report: Kyree Woods

USATSI_13279578
Scouting Reports

Isaiah McKoy - Wide Receiver Kent State Golden Flashes Scouting Report

browne_092918_572
Scouting Reports

HUB Football Free Agent Report: Erick Browne

Screen-Shot-2019-10-17-at-10.51.10-PM
Scouting Reports

HUB Football Free Agent Report: Matthew Wilkerson

1016698242.jpg.0
Scouting Reports

HUB Football Free Agent Report: Quentin Poling