HUB Football Free Agent Report: Cedrick Lang

CEDRICK LANG | UTEP | OT | 6081 | 314 | 0928 | 3428 | 8348 | Agent: Tyler Glass

Wore jersey #55 at HUB on 4/14/21. Not good enough overall, although his size teases you, but he can't redirect or anchor... more of a large man that is an athlete, but not an offensive lineman... way too raw and don’t see enough upside at this stage of things... would struggle vs. quicker edge rushers in the CFL... plays too tall and upright to be moved inside to guard... pad level is an issue, does not play with any real bend and his athletic skills get lost once he's in pads trying to play football... it has led to a large number of NFL teams giving him a shot and workouts over the last 4-5 years... he played one year of football at UTEP after being a power forward on the basketball team... NFL-wise his weight has varied from 260s to 300s as some felt he might transition to tight end and then he was 275-290 range and the NY Giants worked him at both... believe OL is just too mechanical and too much thinking and perfecting pad level and footwork... TSL or FCF need quality players so he could get shot to play OT there or even try dropping down to 265-270 and see how blocking TE might work at this stage of his career.

The former UTEP two-sport athlete played basketball, as well as football as a tight end from 2011-2016. Lang has played for the Vikings, Giants, Broncos, Patriots and Colts. His 2018 season with the Vikings was spent on Injured Reserve. As of April 2019, he had yet to play an NFL snap.

