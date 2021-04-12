HUB Football Free Agent Report: David Cornwell

DAVID CORNWELL | Alabama | QB | 6053 | 232 | 1028 | 7928 | Agent: Shaun Naidoo

Evaluation:

Wore jersey #29 at HUB on 4/14/21. Not good enough from an NFL standpoint... it does not get much easier from there, overall, as he does not enough starts, plenty of off-field concerns and then a long release with mechanics that can be traced back to the limited college work he received... on film and games, he is erratic, ball placement varies and struggles to get proper footwork consistently... had good natural size but is not a big-time arm talent... deeper routes is more of a pushing than pure velocity... not a good athlete on the move, struggles with throws on the run... hard kid to judge, as well... lots of stories, different opinions and nothing that really just stands out about where he is now, how he got here and that there is any upside or ceiling beyond a lesser, secondary league that sees his size and Alabama transfer on the resume.

Background:

The former Crimson Tide quarterback appeared in one game in his time at Alabama. As a redshirt freshman in 2015, he did not see any game action. Cornwell then transferred to Nevada but then transferred again after not securing a starting position. Cornwell ended up at East Central, a Division II school in Oklahoma, where he started six games and threw for 684 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions. In high school, he was a four-star prospect and the best-ranked player in the state of Oklahoma per 247Sports and ESPN. In Cromwell’s senior year, he missed half the season due to a knee injury. Coached by Wade Stanley at Norman North, he threw for 2,742 yards and 27 touchdowns as a junior while rushing for an additional 755 yards and six scores.

