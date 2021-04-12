HUB Football Free Agent Report: Delvon Hardaway

DELVON HARDAWAY | Fresno State | WR | 6010 | 201 | 0838 | 3168 | 7578 | Agent: Ray Haija

Evaluation:

Wore jersey #22 at HUB on 4/14/21. Would not be an NFL level guy... limited college production, he's more of an average athlete for size/position... won't get separation vs. better DB's outside and does not have enough shake to be used in the slot... doesn't threaten with his deep speed, tall but linear build... he is just an average route runner, takes time to gather himself and it is a build-up to full speed, which does not match the 4.5 range he ran at workouts... made some plays on film vs. TSL competition, so that could bold well for him getting a look but most CFL teams have 15 receivers under contract as of today and he would fall in the 12-15 range if compared to most of those rostered players.

Background:

Attended The Spring League (San Antonio). Has had private workouts with BC Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Born in Los Angeles, California; son of Karyn and Delvon Hardaway. His cousin, Adrian Klemm, played seven seasons in the NFL and won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and was most recently the offensive line coach and run-game coordinator at UCLA.

