HUB Football Free Agent Report: Erick Browne

ERICK BROWNE | Merrimack | OL | 6033 | 300 | 0918 | 3448 | 8318 | Agent: Shaun Naidoo

Evaluation:

Wore jersey #60 at HUB on 4/14/21. One of our favorites from past film and live evaluations at the College Gridiron Showcase... he is similar to Samuel Cooper who is in this year's NFL Draft... versatile, has played across the offensive line... he's undersized for an offensive tackle, but he has movement skills to be tried outside at any pro-level below the NFL... smart, assignment sound and can be physical at times... still needs work technique-wise... can get a little out of control and appears to rely on his athletic ability more than his hands and gets too wide with his base... like to see him work more to finish and can be more consistently violent with his hands... he's someone who has the ability to start in the CFL down the road... more of a PR type prospect off of what I have seen to date... could gain more film and experience in the TSL or FCF and be among higher-end graded players in those type leagues.

Background:

The Northeast-10 Conference player started in all 42 games of his collegiate career. Browne served as a Warriors’ team captain during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In 2018, he was named as a Northeast-10 Second-Team Selection. Browne was also named in 2016 as a member of the Northeast-10 All-Conference Rookie Team. In 2019, the Warriors’ offense was ranked second in rushing yards and fourth in passing yards in their Conference. Browne attended Everett High School in Massachusetts. He has three siblings and Majored in Communications while at Merrimack.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.