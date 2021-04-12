HUB Football Free Agent Report: Ethan Aguayo

ETHAN AGUAYO | San Jose State | LB | 6012 | 218 | 0800 | 3168 | 7648 | Agent: David Katzman

Evaluation:

Wore jersey #39 at HUB on 4/14/21. undersized inside linebacker that isn’t special enough athletically to survive in the box as a WLB... had an elbow injury late in his college career... posted a pair of 100-plus tackle seasons and had around 350 career tackles... reads the game well, uses his hands well to stack and disengage, willing to throw his body into contact... shows decent agility and change of direction when dropping into coverage... doesn’t have a quick trigger despite his good eyes, a lot of his tackles are 2nd level/clean up plays past the LOS... lack of range and straight-line speed would make it hard for him on the larger CFL field... TSL and FCF would capitalize on fact that he's smart, productive, loves the game, high motor and work ethic... at 6010, 220 pounds it would appear to be more 4.7's on film and therefore on the lower end of free agent ILB types.

Background:

Fifth-year senior who played in 33 games and made 29 starts entering 2019. Moved from safety to linebacker in 2017, most NFL interest has been as a linebacker, as he can bulk up another 10 pounds easily. San Jose State coaches rave about the player and person; loves the game.

