HUB Football Free Agent Report: Frank Stevens

Wore jersey #27 at HUB on 4/14/21. Not a bad athlete, flashes in the speed and quickness department... made a number of big plays at UNCC... he's undersized, raw route runner and struggles to deal with the physical aspect of the pro game... was released after struggling in CFL rookie mini-camp (Hamilton)... when you are his size and coming from lower level of competition you need to stand out on returns or be a lights out pass-catcher... he has some issues tracking the deep ball and that would have to be an area that separated him from others... instead he is middle of the pack and don't see those wow plays from his high college yard per catch... was timed in the low 4.4's coming out of college in 2018... could still earn a look from TSL or FCF, but above that, I believe his skill set is limited and too many other younger prospects with more upside.

Invited to the San Francisco 49ers rookie minicamp; signed to the 49ers during the second week of the regular season of 2018. Signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL in 2019. Started college career at Contra Costa Community College (2014-2016). Transferred to the University of Northern Colorado (2016 to 2018). Timed 4.42/4.43 in the 40-yard dash, with 10-2 broad jump, 4.08 short shuttle, 6.82 L-drill and 13 bench press reps at pro day workout.

