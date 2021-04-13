HUB Football Free Agent Report: Gary McGrae

GARY MCGRAE | Louisville | LB | 6034 | 238 | 1058 | 3214 | 8028 | Agent: Johnny Mayes

Evaluation:

Wore jersey #10 at HUB on 4/14/21. Overall, he's a better all-around athlete than he is a football player... had a major shoulder injury that limited his college career after being very highly recruited... good length and COD but not enough explosiveness in him, neither in his get off nor in his finish... never gets home on college film (speaks to his finishing skills) – played short-armed, doesn’t generate any power and can’t set the edge... one-trick pony using speed variance to get by an opposing OT, but doesn’t win quick, and has poor burst to close when on the field... the numbers just don't transfer to the on the field product... he's better moving forward than in space or coverage... CFL or other leagues would have to see him as a situational pass-rusher... do not see him as a WLB and too often stays blocked when he gets initially blocked... would wonder how good he would fair on special teams... can do enough to get into a CFL or secondary league camp, doubtful he makes the roster off film.

Background:

Appeared in two games at Louisville in 2018 before suffering a shoulder injury that would cost him his season. During the 2017 season, he played special teams and was primarily used on kickoffs. Attended Randolph Clay High School coached by Daniel McFather. A four-star prospect according to ESPN; also played basketball.

