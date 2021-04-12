HUB Football Free Agent Report: Jon Kanda

JON KANDA | Marist | TE | 6035 | 237 | 1000 | 3318 | 7958 | Agent: John Pace

Evaluation:

Wore jersey #11 at HUB on 4/14/21. Would’ve been a Top CFL Global candidate, but ends up he spent too much time in the USA... tougher to make it as an American FB/TE, but he has a lot of pure physical tools on top of being a violent blocker... could’ve been used as an off-line move blocker and his pass-catching skills have room for improvement... CFL teams would have to use him as a "Big" slotback in order to have success, but his career and skill-set would be hard to replicate... has some plus as a special teamer and move blocker, but those are generally Canadian spots in the CFL... best idea would be to try getting him into the NFL International Program... if not, playing in a secondary league would help get him game film that could help his cause because of the in-between body type and skills.

Background:

Good kid on and off the field, does what he’s told, stays out of trouble. Born in Congo, grew up playing soccer Moved to the United States at the age of 15, began playing football as a sophomore in high school, language barrier was an obstacle early on, parents still don’t speak English. Still learning and at times thinking on the field, a raw talent who’s still developing and best football is ahead of him. Team runs spread/up-tempo offense; quarterback struggles to get him the ball often enough. Was timed at 4.88 in spring of 2018, it was the first time he ever attempted to run a forty-yard dash.

