HUB Football Free Agent Report: Kyree Woods

KYREE WOODS | San Diego State | DB | 6001 | 190 | 0748 | 3048 | 7448 | Agent: Eric Shane

Evaluation:

Wore jersey #16 at HUB on 4/14/21. If he’s healthy as he is coming off a right ACL and has regained his juice, he’s one of the top players from HUB... fluid mover with quick feet, no wasted steps in deep coverage, quick trigger when transitioning to make tackles, decent ball skills and elevation... only wish he had more turnover production (INTS)... very willing tackler, he could be versatile piece who could cover enough ground and provide adequate run support inside or even take some reps in a multiple safety set... college film he appears to be 4.5's type guy at roughly 6-foot-0, 190 pounds... high energy, smarts, big prep guy that knows and learns opposing team's player's traits... been told he ran 4.55 at 2021 San Diego State Pro Day... that would be enough to convince me to give him a serious look should NFL hold rookie mini-camp after this year's draft... he's a really quality kid that will be playing professional football in the next 12 months.

Background:

In 2019, senior season was cut short after tearing his ACL in his right knee. Through five games, he finished with 22 tackles, three tackles for loss, an 11-yard sack, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections. During his junior year, Woods played in all 13 games with 10 starts and also played in the DXL Frisco Bowl. Woods recorded 37 tackles, four and a half tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, a forced fumble recovery, and four pass deflections. During his time at Chandler High School in Chandler, Arizona, Woods recorded 130 tackles, four interceptions, and nine pass deflections during his last two seasons there. Was a three-star recruit by ESPN and 247Sports, and a two-star recruit by Rivals and Scout. Also played basketball, track and field, and was a member of the National Honor Society.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.