HUB Football Free Agent Report: Matthew Wilkerson

MATTHEW WILKERSON | Webber International/Edward Waters) | TE/DL | 6064 | 251 | 0918 | 3314 | 8228

Evaluation:

Wore jersey #48 at HUB on 4/14/21. Have seen twice in-person, as well as college practice and game film as both a tight end and defensive lineman... appears to have lost weight in an effort to impress scouts on either side of the ball... liked his footwork in drills... needs to create more power... does not always strike or create the jolt you would expect from his natural size... he displays impressive balance and quickness for roughly being 270-280 pounds... tires easier than he would need to as a NFL prospect... when he was in the 260's it is reported he ran in the 4.7 range, which would surely gain him attention for future workouts... when he was playing and practicing at the larger weight he was able to beat opposing offensive lineman thanks to both speed and quickness of the ball... poor pad level and inconsistent as a run defender as he counted too much on his physical tools... but he was hard to handle and made plays even when double-teamed... 260-range as a tight end he has receiving skills... can get off line and has long arms to create space against most defenders... needs to work on his refining his route running... he's related to NFL DL Muhammad Wilkerson... work ethic has improved, saw him do combo workout and keep pushing through even when he was tired, winded and yet took his regular reps and was asking good questions of coaches... needs to acquire new, active game film... still young enough to capture the attention of pro scouts should his new film meet the raw physical tools that are flashed on college film and at workouts.

Background:

Prior to arriving at Edward Waters College, he attended ASA Miami Junior College. Went to Ventura College in California but then went back home to Florida after feeling homesick. He eventually ended up at Edward Waters College because the coaching unit convinced him that he could reach his full potential there as a defensive end. However, he continues to train as a tight end. Wilkerson participated in the 2020 CGS All-Star Game before going undrafted. He grew up in the small town of Citra, Florida where he surrounded by his loving family and friends. Noted that he loves to hunt and go mudding. Long-time NFL linebacker Lerentee McCray is his big brother. Worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers prior to the 2020 NFL season.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.