HUB Football Free Agent Report: Quentin Poling

#42 QUENTIN POLING | Ohio | LB | 6006 | 232 | 1028 | 3268 | 7948 | Agent: Steve Caric

Evaluation:

Wore jersey #42 at HUB on 4/14/21. Has some potential as an MLB and special-teamer... little too straight-line, has been on multiple NFL teams... dominant in college, but has had trouble finding a true position in the NFL... is he an under-sized rush DE, 3-4 OLB or ILB... hard to find work in the NFL just on teams when you really are not a perfect fit defensively... his footwork gets in the way at LB... much better downhill than in space or dropping into coverage... CFL someone could find a way to use him as a role player, otherwise, he will have to find a new game film in another league to change NFL scout's minds at this stage... a really good kid, currently running a gym in Dayton, Ohio.

Background:

Spent time with the Dolphins, Raiders, Falcons, Raiders, and Vikings. Prior to being drafted by the Dolphins in the seventh round (227th overall), Poling played for Ohio University from 2013-16 where he was team captain and named first-team All-Mac defensive player. In 2016, Poling was second on the team with 110 tackles, 67 of them being solo tackles, along with 13.5 tackles for loss, five pass deflections and three forced fumbles. His high school career totals are 509 tackles, 20 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, and nine interceptions.

