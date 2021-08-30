HUB Free Agent Report: Xavier Quick, RB, Winston-Salem

XAVIER QUICK | School: Winston-Salem State/South Carolina State | Position: RB | Height: 5082 | Weight: 240 | Hand: 0928 | Arm: 3000 | Wingspan: 7068 | Age: 25 | Agent: David Katzman

Evaluation:

The bowling ball runner is built and moves very similar to his Winston-Salem State positional coach, Natrone Means. Despite his bulked up frame, he shows quick feet, sneaky change of direction ability and can get surprisingly skinny. On film, he had impressive yard after contact runs but quality of foe should be taken into consideration. His pass-catching remains a work in progress, as he has self-admittedly worked on improving that area of his game. He was able to create enough separation to get open during his HUB workout but suffered from poor throws and questionable hands; this is not a role that fits his skill-set well. Overall, his combination of size/speed and elusiveness to make defenders miss can be utilized effectively, especially with a team who emphasizes a power running attack.

Background:

Self-proclaimed ‘country strong,’ from North Carolina. Enjoys fishing, hunting; first true love was boxing and also grew up wrestling. Acts like a pro; well-grounded, respectful and highly coachable individual. Has previously had workouts with Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and has participated in The Spring League (TSL).

