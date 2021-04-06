Hunter Long - Tight End Boston College Eagles Scouting Report

HUNTER LONG | Boston College | TE | #80 | rJr | 6044 | 255 | Exeter, NH | Deerfield Academy HS

Overview:

Unknown to the masses entering 2020, Long is not a secret amongst NFL teams, as the tall, long tight end has flashed the speed required to stretch the field and can work all parts of the field. Long shows the ability to break tackles in the open field, along with tremendous yard after catch ability due to his quickness and run power. He also shows the strength and technique to be a solid blocker at the next level. Long thrived in the 12 personnel sets under the old coaching regime and will be expected to adapt to a more spread attack in 2020. His usage off the playaction can be lethal and his size/speed combination, in addition to his sound blocking, could tempt him to test the NFL Draft waters early.

Background:

Hunter Virgil Long; son of Stephen and Jean Long, has two sisters. Played for head coach Brian Barbato at Deerfield Academy; totaled 30 receptions for 508 yards and two touchdowns, rated No. 4 player in Massachusetts by Rivals.com. Recipient of The Thomas J. Condon, Jr. Scholarship; computer science major.

