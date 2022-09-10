NFL Draft Profile: Hunter Luepke, Fullback, NDSU Bison

#44

Pos: FB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 235

Hand: 938

Arm: 3058

Wing: 7568

40: 4.85

DOB: 2/28/2000

Hometown: Spencer, WI

High School: Spencer

Eligibility: 2023

Hunter Luepke

NDSU Bison

One-Liner:

A versatile sledgehammer, Luepke is an old-school football player with a new school utility.

Evaluation:

Signature fullback build with upper body thickness and common measurables. Has played all over a pro-style offense. Snaps at fullback, tailback, Y tight end, Sniffer, and even boundary X receiver. Gets down and dirty as a sniffer and fullback, eyeing up linebackers and defensive backs en route to devastating blocks. Competent lead blocker that can bury edge defenders on stretch plays or get up to safeties on gap runs. A nonsense runner when he has the ball. Is patient and will pace the hole before erupting for yardage. Runs to and through contact, burying singled-up tacklers. First contact rarely brings him down. A subtle athlete that is agile enough to sift and hit the crease. Not an explosive athlete, lacks a second gear or evident burst. His true role may be out of favor in most NFL offensive schemes. Luepke is a traditional football player who excels in his role. His fundamentals as a blocker, ball carrier, and tight end are pristine. Between this and his versatility, don't be surprised if Luepke sticks on an NFL roster.

Grade:

7th Round

Quotes:

“He's a 6'1 250 pound wrecking ball. He excels in blocking & runs with authority. Last season he rushed for 458 yards 6 TDs and had 1 receiving TD.”

NCAAF Nation on Twitter describing Hunter Luepke

Background:

Hunter Luepke is coming into 2022 after a First Team All American season in 2021 for North Dakota State and in 2022 he was the NCAA Championship Game Most Outstanding Player. Even in 2020 and 2019, Luepke played in twenty games during those two seasons and in the 2018 season, even as a redshirt, was on the MVFC Honor Roll. He was a 2018 graduate of Spencer High School as a four year football starter and two year captain where he was also an all region linebacker. At North Dakota State, he is majoring in finance and is married to Sadie Luepke, the son of John and Maria Luepke, and has a sister, Emma, and brother, Carter. Luepke has had a tremendous football career so far and will look to keep it going into 2022.