Ihmir Smith-Marsette - Wide Receiver Iowa Hawkeyes Scouting Report

IHMIR SMITH-MARSETTE | Iowa | WO | #6 | Sr | 5116 | 183 | 4.48e | Newark, NJ | Weequahic

One of the more underrated deep threats in all of college football, Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette possesses a tantalizing skill set that will be highly coveted at the next level. With plus deep speed and impressive ball tracking ability, Smith-Marsette puts a ton of stress on defenses working in the vertical third of the field. He is not, however, a one trick pony. His ability as a deep threat will be his main selling point but Smith-Marsette has shown a ton of potential as a route runner. He is very fluid in and out of his breaks, showing a great understanding for how to attack leverage. Smith-Marsette is a long limbed pass catcher who has a ton of room to add weight but currently boasts a really slight frame. This limited his ability to win both at the line of scrimmage and at the catch point. You are going to need to maximize his release points as it currently stands. His hands are mostly solid but he has some troubling concentration drops on film. There is clearly a role for Smith-Marsette. With his fluidity, route running upside and ability as a deep receiver, there is a solid floor for him as a plus deep threat at the very least at the next level.

Has been named an All-Big Ten honoree in each of the last three seasons at both wide receiver and kick returner. Ranked 17th in Iowa history with 2,834 career all purpose yards (1,344 kick return, 1,270 receiving and 220 rushing). Lettered in both football and track and field at Weequahic High School in Newark, New Jersey. Coached by Brian Logan while at Weequahic. --Updated 07/23/20

