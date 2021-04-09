Isaiah Kaufusi - Inside Linebacker BYU Cougars Scouting Report

ISAIAH KAUFUSI | BYU | IB | #53 | Sr | 6020 | 220 | Cottonwood Heights, UT | Brighton HS

Overview:

A two-and-a-half-year starter for the Cougars, Kaufusi manned the overhang position before moving to inside linebacker in 2020. He is capable in zone coverage as he can gain depth moving backward and keep his eyes on the quarterback. A conservative play-style prevents him from making plays on the football as he does not trust his eyes and is consistently a step too late to throws. This carries over to the run game where he takes too long to identify and trigger on concepts leaving him out of position or making tackles five or more yards downfield. Kaufusi has not shown that he can disengage from and would rather run around them. A lack of twitch to react prevents him from tackling ball-carriers as he can’t adjust to changes of direction. Taking unfavorable and often too aggressive pursuit angles does not help the matter. His range is limited as he is a below-average athlete in a straight line. Kaufusi will have a tough time making a roster as he lacks the combination of athleticism and physicality to play linebacker in the NFL.

Background:

Raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Redshirt. Played in 11 games as a freshman. Started 6 of 11 games played as a sophomore. Started 10 of 13 games played as a junior. Started all 12 games as a senior. Parents are married. Three siblings. Married with a child. Six uncles and eleven cousins who have played college football.

