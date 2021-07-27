NFL Draft Profile: Isaiah Likely, Tight End, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

#4

Pos: TE

Ht: 6040

Wt: 240

DOB: 4/18/_

Eligible: 2022

Cambridge, MA

Everett High School

Isaiah Likely

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers



Pros:

Leinweber: Displaying his versatility in the Chanticleers offense, Likely lines up out wide, in-line and at H-back. He is fast, threatening linebackers vertically up the seam and even finding success on go routes out wide. His ankle flexion allows him to adjust angles at high speeds and sink his hips to create separation on speed cuts. Likely uses his head to manipulate defenders in his route running. He tracks the ball very well in the air. After the catch, Likely can make the occasional tackler miss. As a blocker, he maintains a wide base and shows good play strength to compete with bigger defenders. Likely drives smaller defenders in space.

Cons:

Leinweber: Likely struggles to take tight breaks as a route runner, being slow to decelerate. He fails to maximize his speed, not running on the toes of off coverage defenders. His hands are early downfield, allowing opponents to adjust for the ball. Likely does not attack the ball in the air aggressively. He can whiff at the point of attack as a blocker.

Summary:

Leinweber: Athletic tight end who can be moved all over the formation. Likely creates separation with speed cuts and wins downfield, taking advantage of his very good speed. He has small mistakes to iron out as a runner that could take his game as a receiver to the next level. Likely projects as a receiving tight end who still has a lot of untapped potential and could become a starting-caliber player. Early on, he needs to be a special teams contributor and garner occasional targets on vertical routes between the 20’s. Unless he improves his ability to win in the air, Likely will not be a redzone target.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Athletic and versatile tight end who still has plenty of untapped potential. Projects as a vertical target.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.9 / 7.9