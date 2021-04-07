Isaiah McDuffie - 4-3 Outside Linebacker Boston College Eagles Scouting Report

ISAIAH MCDUFFIE | Boston College | OB | #55 | rJr | 6010 | 224 | Buffalo, NY | Bennett HS | 07.21.99

Overview:

A four-year contributor for the Eagles, McDuffie was deployed as a SAM linebacker spending time off and on the ball. He totaled 231 tackles over his college career. McDuffie possesses NFL athleticism in a straight line, allowing him to be rangy at the second level, flowing with lateral runs and making plays at the sideline. A capable processor, he trusts his eyes and triggers, leading to some gap-shooting success. Getting the job done in zone coverage, he gains depth with his backpedal. Zone instincts are lacking as he does not consistently play routes behind him. In man coverage, he gets grabby. McDuffie takes blocks on with physicality arriving with low pad level and at extension, which allows him to uproot tight ends. Bigger blockers are usually able to anchor. Strong hands allow him to shed effectively after stacking blocks with his adequate length. He is a strong tackler when arriving while carrying momentum. A lack of mass is apparent when ball-carriers meet him head up in the hole as he is not consistently able to stop their momentum. His wrap-up is not the strongest and he can get juked out due to a lack of close-quarter twitch. McDuffie projects as a SAM linebacker in a 4-3 who should contribute on special teams due to his athleticism and back up all three linebacking positions if needed. This versatility and athleticism makes him a draftable player who should make an NFL roster.

Background:

Given name is Stevenson Isaiah McDuffie. Raised in Buffalo, New York. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Secondary Education major. Played in 13 games as a freshman. Started 6 of 12 games played as a sophomore. Played in four games and redshirted after missing the first eight games due to injury in 2019. Played in 11 games in 2020, registering 107 total tackles. Parents are married. Two siblings. Suffered a knee injury that required surgery (spring game, 2019).

