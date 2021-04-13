Isaiah McKoy - Wide Receiver Kent State Golden Flashes Scouting Report

ISAIAH MCKOY | Kent State | WO | #23 | JR | 6021 | 200 | 4.68 | Brooklyn, NY | Norcross (GA) | 01.23.00

Overview:

One of the few Golden Flashes who backs the name up, McKoy has adequate long speed for his size and he was able to use it regularly to threaten MAC defenses. He has an excellent variety of moves along his routes and he does a good job of constantly changing tempos and angles to make defensive backs think instead of react. He seems fairly twitched up with his movements around the line, although that does tend to dip once he has to begin making adjustments after building up speed. McKoy’s routes are fanciful but there is quite a bit of wasted movement that will hurt him against disciplined corners who won’t bite. McKoy’s passive style of playing the ball and lack of ability after the catch hurt his projection and those limitations put him into a peculiar category for how he can be used. If he improves his hands and ability to create separation out of the break point, he could be a valuable asset in the league. For now he’s a developmental player who checks fewer boxes than desired.

Background:

Raised in Brooklyn, New York and also lived in the Atlanta, Georgia area. Three star recruit according to 247Sports. Communications major. Started 8 of 11 games played as a freshman. Played in 11 games as a sophomore. Declared for the NFL Draft with one year of traditional eligibility remaining.

