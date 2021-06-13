Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

NFL Draft Profile: Isaiah Spiller, Running Back, Texas A&M Aggies

NFL draft profile scouting report for Texas A&M running back, Isaiah Spiller
Author:
Publish date:
i
1200px-Texas_A&M_University_logo.svg

#28
Pos: RB
Ht: 6010
Wt: 225
DOB: 8/9/01
Eligible: 2022
Spring, TX
Klein Collins High School

Isaiah Spiller
Texas A&M Aggies

Pros:

Lamattina: Isaiah Spiller has extremely good size for his position and his weight seems to have a good distribution through his frame. Has very good contact balance as defenders close down on him. Consistently attacks downhill once he receives the ball in the backfield. He maintains very good vision and makes good decisions on where to attack as he gains yards. Strong, thicker base provides him the platform to be a reliable blocker in pass protection. Can occasionally make defenders miss with quick jump cuts. He excels running between the tackles. Flashed very light and nimble feet to weave through traffic. Relies on his burst to get around the edge and thrust his body up the field.

Cons:

Lamattina: Spiller doesn’t wow with elite speed in open space. He also isn’t overly agile or elusive with the ball in his hands. He wasn’t utilized much as a receiver out of the backfield, but did show to be at least proficient as a receiver. His “big play ability” is somewhat limited because of the lack of breakaway speed outside the hashes. Sometimes, he was a little too patient in the backfield and got swallowed up as a consequence.

Summary: 

Lamattina: Isaiah Spiller is the perfect blend of size and ability to suggest he will be an immediate impact starter at the next level. His well-roundedness as a running back makes him a candidate to be a lead back in a committee. Teams will definitely be intrigued by his ability in between the tackles to see and gain extra yards as plays develop up the middle.

Background:

Raised in Spring, Texas. Four-star recruit and 9th nationally ranked running back according to 247Sports. Was named a 2019 Under Armour All-American. Finalist for the Houston area Offensive Player of the Year. 

One-Liners

Lamattina: With the combination of his size and well-rounded ability, Isaiah Spiller has the potential to be an immediate starter at the next level, most likely assuming lead-back duties within a committee.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 8.0 / 8.7

USATSI_15389819
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Isaiah Spiller, Running Back, Texas A&M Aggies

USATSI_13607508
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: DeMarvin Leal, Defensive Lineman, Texas A&M Aggies

USATSI_15390230
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ainias Smith, Running Back, Texas A&M Aggies

Kearis Jackson
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kearis Jackson, Wide Receiver, Georgia Bulldogs

USATSI_15395613
News

Where Will Zach Ertz Play in 2021?

USATSI_13284600
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Romeo Doubs, Wide Receiver, Nevada Wolf Pack

USATSI_15334651
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Wydermyer, Tight End, Texas A&M Aggies

USATSI_15318380
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Carson Strong, Quarterback, Nevada Wolf Pack

George Pickens
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: George Pickens, Wide Receiver, Georgia Bulldogs