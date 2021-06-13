NFL Draft Profile: Isaiah Spiller, Running Back, Texas A&M Aggies

#28

Pos: RB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 225

DOB: 8/9/01

Eligible: 2022

Spring, TX

Klein Collins High School

Isaiah Spiller

Texas A&M Aggies

Pros:

Lamattina: Isaiah Spiller has extremely good size for his position and his weight seems to have a good distribution through his frame. Has very good contact balance as defenders close down on him. Consistently attacks downhill once he receives the ball in the backfield. He maintains very good vision and makes good decisions on where to attack as he gains yards. Strong, thicker base provides him the platform to be a reliable blocker in pass protection. Can occasionally make defenders miss with quick jump cuts. He excels running between the tackles. Flashed very light and nimble feet to weave through traffic. Relies on his burst to get around the edge and thrust his body up the field.

Cons:

Lamattina: Spiller doesn’t wow with elite speed in open space. He also isn’t overly agile or elusive with the ball in his hands. He wasn’t utilized much as a receiver out of the backfield, but did show to be at least proficient as a receiver. His “big play ability” is somewhat limited because of the lack of breakaway speed outside the hashes. Sometimes, he was a little too patient in the backfield and got swallowed up as a consequence.

Summary:

Lamattina: Isaiah Spiller is the perfect blend of size and ability to suggest he will be an immediate impact starter at the next level. His well-roundedness as a running back makes him a candidate to be a lead back in a committee. Teams will definitely be intrigued by his ability in between the tackles to see and gain extra yards as plays develop up the middle.

Background:

Raised in Spring, Texas. Four-star recruit and 9th nationally ranked running back according to 247Sports. Was named a 2019 Under Armour All-American. Finalist for the Houston area Offensive Player of the Year.

One-Liners

Lamattina: With the combination of his size and well-rounded ability, Isaiah Spiller has the potential to be an immediate starter at the next level, most likely assuming lead-back duties within a committee.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 8.0 / 8.7