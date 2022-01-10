NFL Draft Profile: Isaih Pacheco, Running Back, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

#1

Pos: RB

Ht: 5110

Wt: 215

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Vineland, NJ

Vineland South High School

Isaih Pacheco Rutgers

Scarlet Knights

One-Liner:

Big running back, who struggles to break tackles and create on his own, Pacheco is a practice squad caliber player, but he doesn’t do enough to warrant a roster spot.

Pros:

In terms of his size, Pacheco will check boxes teams look for in an NFL back. He moves well for 215 pounds. As a pass catcher, Pacheco displays very solid hands, making him a threat out of the backfield. His vision as a ball carrier is pretty good, and Pacheco stays patient behind his blockers, waiting for a hole to open up. Behind a lackluster offensive line at Rutgers, Pacheco wasn’t given a ton of openings to run through, but he consistently made the most of his opportunities.

Cons:

There is a lack of explosion on Pacheco’s film. He doesn’t burst through holes, allowing defenders to catch up to him and prevent big carries. Even at his size, Pacheco isn’t overly physical. He rarely breaks tackles and is usually brought down on first contact. As a runner, Pacheco’s pad level is very high, and he runs too upright. Pacheco is stiff, making him more of a downhill back. His agility and quickness is just average at best. As a pass protector, Pacheco shies away from contact and can’t hold his blocks.

Summary:

Outside of his NFL frame and occasional solid run, there isn’t a ton to like with Pacheco. His traits are pretty average, and he is mostly a downhill runner, who has average speed. He can’t break tackles or create outside of open lanes to run through. He is a practice squad player, who will struggle to get meaningful touches in the NFL.

Background:

Isaiah Pacheco was born in Vineland, New Jersey. He played high school football at Vineland South, under head coach, Dan Russo. Pacheco was a quarterback, running back, and defensive back in high school. 247sports had Pacheco as a three-star recruit, and he chose Rutgers over Iowa, Maryland, and Boston College. Pacheco played in all 12 games as a true freshman, recording 551 yards and three touchdowns on 111 carries. As a sophomore, Pacheco started in ten games, putting up 729 yards and seven touchdowns on 169 carriers. In the Covid shortened 2020 campaign, Pacheco started all nine games for the Scarlet Knights, and he had 515 yards and three touchdowns on 116 carries. Pacheco was named Fourth Team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele. Pacheco was named a team captain in 2021, and he started all 12 games for Rutgers. He recorded 654 yards and five touchdowns on 167 carries. Pacheco was named Academic All-Big Ten and accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.7/5.9

