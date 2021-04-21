Jack Anderson - Offensive Guard Texas Tech Red Raiders Scouting Report

JACK ANDERSON | Texas Tech | OG | #56 | rJr | 6041 | 315 | Frisco, TX | Frisco | 10.11.98 (22)

Overview:

The highly touted four-star recruit from Frisco, Texas, started 26 consecutive games before suffering a shoulder injury and redshirting after three games in 2019. Anderson is a thickly built right guard with good size. He is powerful in condensed spaces and creates movement in the run game as he drives defenders off the ball when he down blocks. Thanks to his upper-body strength and pop in his hands, he impacts defenders with his punch. Anderson is experienced in pass protection where he has clean but controlled feet, lacking some explosiveness. His hands are often too wide, allowing defenders to get into his chest. He tends to lunge in the run game as defenders can beat him to spots because his feet cannot keep up. Anderson projects as a backup with exciting strength early in his career. He has to fix his balance issues to become a reliable starter, but he will be an intriguing project for a coaching staff. Anderson fits into a gap scheme to take advantage of his power and mask his lack of athleticism.

Background:

Raised in the Dallas, Texas area. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Business major. Academic standout. Finished his career at Texas Tech with 38 starts, which include just three in 2019, when he suffered a season- ending injury and took a redshirt. Earned first-team All-Big 12 honors from the league coaches in 2020. Sister graduated from Texas Tech.

