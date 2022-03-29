Skip to main content
NFL Draft Profile: Jack Coan, Quarterback, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Notre Dame QB Jack Coan
Notre Dame QB Jack Coan
Notre Dame logo

#17
Pos: QB
Ht: 6032
Wt: 218
Hand: 948
Arm: 3118
Wing: 7478
40: 4.9
Vertical: 33
Broad: 0907
3 Cone: 6.95
Bench: NA
Shuttle: 4.39
DOB: 2/8/1998
Hometown: Sayville, NY
High School: Sayville

Jack Coan
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

One Liners

An experienced quarterback with below average arm strength and poor pocket presence. 

Pros

An experienced quarterback who can take snaps under center. Coan quickly finds and exploits areas located by blitzing linebackers. He places his passes towards the leverage of his targets allowing them to shield off defenders and win the football. He shows good touch when layering passes over the middle.

Cons

Struggling to control the football, Coan displays inconsistent accuracy. This is apparent as his ball-handling is poor and he lacks accuracy on the deep ball, often missing targets significantly. Not possessing the desired vision, Coan misses zone defenders breaking on routes, resulting in turnovers. Very poor pocket presence causes him to slide into sacks as he has a habit of dropping his eyes when sensing pressure. A below-average athlete, he does not pose a threat as a runner. Coan is often late, waiting until his receivers are open instead of anticipating. His velocity is below average, preventing him from driving passes into tight windows and pushing the ball outside of the numbers. Coan displays slow setup quickness.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Summary

Below average sized quarterback who lacks arm strength and athleticism. Coan is experienced and flashes touch. He fails to anticipate openings and shows very poor pocket presence. Coan projects as a minicamp arm who will likely stick around during training camp with small chances of making a practice squad.

Grade

6th Round

Jack Coan
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

