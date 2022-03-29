NFL Draft Profile: Jack Coan, Quarterback, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

#17

Pos: QB

Ht: 6032

Wt: 218

Hand: 948

Arm: 3118

Wing: 7478

40: 4.9

Vertical: 33

Broad: 0907

3 Cone: 6.95

Bench: NA

Shuttle: 4.39

DOB: 2/8/1998

Hometown: Sayville, NY

High School: Sayville

Jack Coan

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

One Liners

An experienced quarterback with below average arm strength and poor pocket presence.

Pros

An experienced quarterback who can take snaps under center. Coan quickly finds and exploits areas located by blitzing linebackers. He places his passes towards the leverage of his targets allowing them to shield off defenders and win the football. He shows good touch when layering passes over the middle.

Cons

Struggling to control the football, Coan displays inconsistent accuracy. This is apparent as his ball-handling is poor and he lacks accuracy on the deep ball, often missing targets significantly. Not possessing the desired vision, Coan misses zone defenders breaking on routes, resulting in turnovers. Very poor pocket presence causes him to slide into sacks as he has a habit of dropping his eyes when sensing pressure. A below-average athlete, he does not pose a threat as a runner. Coan is often late, waiting until his receivers are open instead of anticipating. His velocity is below average, preventing him from driving passes into tight windows and pushing the ball outside of the numbers. Coan displays slow setup quickness.

Summary

Below average sized quarterback who lacks arm strength and athleticism. Coan is experienced and flashes touch. He fails to anticipate openings and shows very poor pocket presence. Coan projects as a minicamp arm who will likely stick around during training camp with small chances of making a practice squad.

Grade

6th Round