NFL Draft Profile: Jack Cochrane, Linebacker, South Dakota Coyotes

#39

Pos: LB

Ht: 6027

Wt: 234

Hand: 928

Arm: 3148

Wing: 7648

DOB: N/a

Eligible: 2022

Mount Vernon, IA

Mount Vernon

Jack CochraneSouth Dakota Coyotes

One Liner

Leinweber: Long linebacker with very good eyes and below average athleticism.

Pros

Inside linebacker with good length who possesses very good eyes. Cochrane understands his responsibilities and trusts his eyes, allowing him to play downhill quickly. Playing with very high effort, he is always around the football. His leverage is good, staying low and using his lateral agility and quick hands to cross the face of linemen in space. Cochrane takes efficient angles to the football in pursuit. His fluidity in space is average. Carrying over good eyes to coverage, he locates routes in zone and has the discipline to stick with tight ends underneath. As a secondary tackler, Cochrane runs through contact.

Cons

Possessing below average twitch, first step explosiveness, burst and long speed, Cochrane is athletically limited. This prevents him from carrying crossing routes and verticals in coverage. His range in the run game is below average. Cochrane lacks the play strength to consistently hold up against offensive linemen and blow up protecting backs on the blitz. Inconsistent hand placement can cause him to whiff. Cochrane falls off of ball carriers as he does not wrap up consistently and fails to square up and stop the momentum of rushers.

Summary

Long linebacker with very good eyes and below-average athleticism. Cochrane understands his responsibilities and plays with high effort. He is an inconsistent tackler and lacks the physicality to take on bigger blockers. Cochrane projects as a practice squad middle linebacker who can offer valuable depth with his reliability and football intelligence. His athletic limitations should prevent him from sticking on active rosters.

Grade:

5.8/6.5