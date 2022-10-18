NFL Draft Profile: Jack Plummer, Quarterback, California Golden Bears

Jack Plummer

California Golden Bears

#13

Pos: QB

Ht: 6040

Wt: 214

Hand: 968

Arm: 3238

Wing: 7868

40: 4.95

DOB: 10/21/1999

Hometown: Gilbert, AZ

High School: Gilbert

Eligibility: 2023

One Liner:

Plummer displays a strong command of the pocket and good touch at all levels, but he’s an inaccurate quarterback who lacks the arm talent to make throws NFL teams frequently expect their quarterbacks to make.

Evaluation:

Plummer possesses a strong command of the pocket, knowing when to step up and when to throw the ball away. He keeps his eyes downfield while navigating the pocket, including when he breaks out for extended plays. Plummer throws soft passes with touch to all levels of the field. These touch passes are especially effective when he’s throwing to the corner of the end zone as he’s able to drop the ball in between the defender and the end line/sideline. Plummer possesses decent speed in space that has led to multiple runs of more than ten yards. The fifth-year quarterback is tall and lean. His long arms create an elongated and looping throwing motion that gives defenders time to react to his movements. Plummer doesn’t drive balls into tight windows. Instead, he throws looping passes, which don’t arrive at targets along the sideline with enough speed or velocity. His looping downfield throws limit his ability to access receivers beyond 50 yards. Plummer frequently throws from a poor base or fades away despite not being pressured. There are some false steps and unnecessary hops in his dropback. Plummer’s ball placement is erratic. He often fires throws too high for receivers, which can lead to interceptions. Plummer doesn’t consistently play to the receiver’s leverage and has an uncomfortably high number of inaccurate passes. He has some open-field speed but lacks the mobility in tight spaces to consistently escape pressure and create with his legs. Plummer has benefited from a heavy dose of half-field reads in college, but he’s starting to progress through more full-field reads at Cal. There’s some untapped potential in his arm because his lower body mechanics don’t allow him to throw at full power.

Grade:

UDFA

Background:

Plummer was a three-star recruit from Gilbert High School in Gilbert, Ariz. in the class of 2018. He was the No. 556 recruit according to 247Sports and No. 565 for On3.com. Plummer was an unranked three-star recruit for Rivals. He was an unranked four-star recruit for ESPN with an 80 grade out of 100. For his high school career, Plummer completed 515 of 888 throws for 6,913 yards, 69 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions across 30 games. He also rushed for 572 yards and nine touchdowns on 250 carries. As a high school senior, Plummer completed 58.8% of his passes for 2,822 yards, 35 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in ten games. He had five 300-yard passing games and also rushed for 404 yards and seven touchdowns. As a junior, Plummer completed 191 of 348 pass attempts for 2,745 yards, 18 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Plummer played varsity basketball as a junior. He earned Honorable Mention All-USA Arizona High School Team honors in 2017. Plummer transferred from Purdue to Cal ahead of the 2022 season. He was born on Oct. 21, 1999.