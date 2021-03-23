Jackson Carman - Offensive Guard Clemson Tigers 2021 Draft Scouting Report

Jackson Carman | Clemson | OG | #79 | Jr | 6045 | 345 | 5.46e | Fairfield, OH | Fairfield |

Overview:

Sitting as the best Clemson offensive line prospect in several years, Carman is a physically imposing presence on the front for the Tigers. In the run game, Carman’s true impact is highlighted with his ability to assert the line of scrimmage in the offense's favor. He is a healthy young man who is massive throughout his gigantic frame. With a powerful initial punch and ability to transition an obnoxious amount of power in some very tight spaces, not many better run blockers will be found in the 2021 draft class. When Carman is able to fit inside an opposing defender’s frame, it is game over. Not only does he assert his will early, but the term “finisher” fits Carman perfectly. He routinely finishes defenders on the ground, playing with a big-time nasty streak. Space is not always Carman’s friend. He does his best work in tight confines, winning in a phone booth. Carman is a clunky athlete at the tackle position. He does not possess the best length or athletic profile to stick outside long term. To top it off, his balance is not great, struggling big-time to transition against more athletic edge rushers. Despite being a highly touted college left tackle, Carman’s best football may come inside at the next level. With his combination of size, power and nasty demeanor, Carman has starter upside early in his career inside for an NFL team.

Background:

Carman was selected as a third-team All-ACC honoree in 2019, starting all 15 games for the Tigers. Was selected as an All-America by various outlets during the 2020 season, starting 12 games at left tackle. Played for head coach Jason Krause while at Fairfield Senior High School in Fairfield, Ohio. Was considered a top-25 player by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. Chose Clemson over offers from Ohio State, USC, Alabama and Arizona State, among others.

