NFL Draft Profile: Jack Wohlabaugh, Offensive Lineman, Duke Blue Devils

#50

Pos: OC

Ht: 6026

Wt: 302

Hand: 938

Arm: 3078

Wing: 7528

40:

Vertical:

Broad:

3 Cone:

Bench:

Shuttle:

DOB: 4/7/1998

Hometown: Akron, OH

High School: Walsh Jesuit

Jack Wohlabaugh

Duke Blue Devils

One-liner:

A very smart and experienced center with a solid skillset. He is a technically sound player, who is still a little raw, but has a high ceiling.

Pros:

A very technically sound player who always knows his job. Very smart player, he can digest everything a defense is doing and then lead the offensive line on what to do. Shows great communication with the rest of the line as well as the quarterback, he is always making presnap calls and adjustments. Great hip flexibility. He can move laterally across the line and upfield to the next level with ease. Strong initial punch in pass protection and he gets into his pass very quickly. He is very smooth transitioning from his snap to blocking. He has a great motor and is always giving you his best, even if he gets beat on a play.

Cons:

He doesn’t have great balance and seems to be on the ground a lot. Though he is great with initial contact, he just can’t maintain a powerful base and will easily get off-kilter. Has a lot of difficulty picking up blitzes, he just doesn’t see them until it’s too late. Doesn’t have the awareness you want to see in a center. His peripheral vision is not strong and it blitzers to blow past him, as well as stunting linemen. Stops his feet too much when he’s engaged with a defender, which could account for some of his balance issues. He loses all his drive run blocking and in pass protection, once you stop your feet you’re beat. Needs to improve his feet, because there are too many times he gets overwhelmed easily when the defender is stronger and better footwork will help him immensely. Sometimes he gives up too much ground in pass protection and will end up in his quarterback’s lap.

Summary:

This is a player with a very high ceiling, but also one that you are drafting as a project. He is a smart player and understands his role on every play, which makes him a technical player. It is the physical aspects of the position that he struggles with, but that is fixable. He is a great communicator and is always making presnap calls and adjustments. He is always in the right position during a play and is very good at creating run lanes, but does have a hard time maintaining those lanes. He gets off-balanced very easily and seems to be on the ground a lot of times. Tends to stop his feet when engaged with a defender, which makes him lose his momentum and leads to him being overpowered. When it comes to pass protection he is very quick transitioning from snap to blocking, but then those same issues start to show. Strong initial punch, but again stops his feet on contact and can’t maintain his block. Really struggles picking up the blitz. He just isn’t aware of blitzers and won’t see them until it is much too late. Needs to gain some core strength, as it would help keep him on his feet tremendously. A stronger core would not only help his balance but would also give him the strength to maintain a block longer and create bigger plays.

Background:

Born April 7, 1998, in Akron Ohio. He is the son of Virginia and Dave Wohlabaugh, who both have their own impressive athletic backgrounds. Virginia was a star field-hockey player at Syracuse University and Dave was the starting center for Donovan McNabb at Syracuse and had a nine-year NFL career. Jack played his high school career at Walsh Jesuit High School, where he became a four-star recruit and the overall number four ranked center in the nation. He spent his first two seasons at Ohio State, where he saw no game action but was named to the 2017 Big Ten All-Academic Team. He transferred to Duke in 2018 playing in all thirteen games and starting nine. He became the starter in 2019 and earned Honorable Mention All-ACC, he also won the team’s Dan “Tiger” Hill and Sonny Falcone Awards. He was named team captain in 2020 but missed the entire season with a torn ACL. He returned as starting center in 2021 and was named to the preseason Rimington Award watch list.

Grade:

Round 5