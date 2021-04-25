Jacob Harris - Wide Receiver UCF Knights Scouting Report

JACOB HARRIS | UCF | WR | #87 | rSr | 6046 | 221 | Palm Harbor, FL | Palm Harbor University | 04.16.97 (24)

Overview:

One player who has shown just enough flashes to keep himself on the NFL radar is Harris. The playmaker who often played in the shadows of other talented receivers over the past few seasons but tends to deliver in the clutch with some splash plays of his own. When teammate Tre Nixon went down with an injury early last season, Harris was able to step in and post 30 receptions for 539 yards and eight touchdowns for the Knights. Harris is extremely long and athletic, possessing a frame that could eventually lead to him converting to tight end in the pros, much like Jacob Hollister of the Seahawks. He uses his length well to get up over defenders and high-point deep balls. He has worked tirelessly on improving his hands and becoming a reliable option for his quarterback. Harris, however, doesn’t have the short-area quickness to consistently win on an island. He struggles to create separation and relies far too often on his size to win in contested situations. He is best utilized as a vertical receiver who can line up both inside and outside to create size mismatches for the defense. Harris could be an appealing option on Day 3 for any team looking for a big-bodied receiver to develop into a consistent downfield presence.

Background:

Raised in the Tampa, Florida area. Not a ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Career and Technical Education major. Committed to play soccer at Gulf Coast and quickly changed his mind to pursue football. Walk-on. Spent the 2016 season at Western Kentucky and then transferred to Central Florida due to being homesick and took the spring semester off. Walk-in. Redshirt in 2017. Earned a scholarship. Played football for one year in high school. Coaches laud his work ethic.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.