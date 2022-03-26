NFL Draft Profile: Jacoby Jones, Defensive End, Texas Longhorns

#36

Pos: DE

Ht: 6026

Wt: 264

Hand: 938

Arm: 3278

Wing: 7900

DOB: 9/14/1997

Hometown: Saint Louis, MO

High School: McCluer North

Jacoby Jones

Texas Longhorns

One Liners

Average sized defensive end with below average explosiveness and a poor anchor.

Pros

Rotational rusher who has experience in a two and four-point stance when he reduces inside. Jones displays above-average effort, playing to the whistle and hustling to the sideline. He understands his responsibility to set the edge and is consistently gap sound. Upon gaining inside hands, Jones manages to pull leaning blockers.

Cons

Possessing below average snap timing, first step explosiveness and burst, Jones fails to threaten blockers with speed and is unable to pursue runs from the backside. When dropping into space he lacks springiness and fluidity. Jones is very upright as a two-point stance rusher, allowing blockers to win leverage on him. He loses balance when attempting sudden lateral movement and shows poor hand violence. His conditioning is poor which shows up when he is on the field for three or more plays in a row. A bad anchor means Jones is consistently driven off the ball in the run game. Here he is unable to lock out consistently due to imprecise hands. As a tackler he is inconsistent, failing to wrap up and coming in high. Jones is slow reading the mesh point.

Summary

Average-sized defensive end with below average explosiveness and a poor anchor. Jones is gap sound in the run game and plays with above-average effort. His hands are imprecise and lack violence. Jones projects as a tryout or minicamp candidate who has too many holes in his game and a lack of physical traits to stick in the NFL.

Grade:

Priority Free Agent

Stats: