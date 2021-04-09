Jaelon Darden - Wide Receiver North Texas Mean Green Scouting Report

JAELON DARDEN | North Texas | WO | #1 | Sr | 5076 | 174 | 4.46 | Houston, TX | Eisenhower HS |

Overview:

Jaelon Darden made quite a name for himself with his incredible production at North Texas in the last two seasons. As a junior, he put together a 76-736-12 line before posting a monster 74-1190-19 line as a senior last year for the Mean Green. He is a dynamic and explosive athlete who is extremely dangerous whenever the ball touches his hands, as evidenced by his eye-popping touchdown numbers. He can threaten a defense deep or catch the short pass and offer the ability to gain chunks after the catch. Two years of punt return duties are already under his belt as he can also use his speed and explosiveness to consistently put pressure on opposing Special Teams Coordinators to kick away from him or risk paying the price. Darden’s small stature however will likely limit him to a complementary role in the NFL. Despite being such a threat after the catch, he doesn’t have the lower body strength or physicality to break tackles in the open field. This will limit his yards after catch production and will force his coaches to scheme him into space where he can take full advantage of his explosiveness. Nit-picking aside Darden is an exciting prospect who should expect to be taken in the middle rounds due to his ability to change a game in a heartbeat.

Background:

Raised in Houston, Texas. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Played in 14 games as a freshman. Started 5 of 13 games played as a sophomore. Started 12 games as a junior. High school QB.

