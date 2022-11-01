NFL Draft Profile: Jaheim Bell, Tight End, South Carolina Gamecocks
NFL Draft profile scouting report for South Carolina TE Jaheim Bell
Jaheim Bell
South Carolina TEAMNAME
#0
Pos: TE
Ht: 6030
Wt: 230
DOB: 6/14/2001
Hometown: Valdosta, GA
High School: Valdosta
Eligibility: 2023
Background:
Jaheim Bell is a 2021 All-Bowl Team and All-Second Team SEC on the football field. In 2021, Bell made five starts last season and had thirty receptions and close to five hundred receiving yards. From Lake City, Florida, and attending Valdosta High School in Georgia, he was the thirty-eighth-best player in Georgia and seventeenth-best overall athlete in the country, which also gives him the ability to line up anywhere on the offense. Born on June 14, 2001, Bell is majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies Major at South Carolina.
