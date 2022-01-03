NFL Draft Profile: Jaivon Heiligh, Wide Receiver, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

#6

Pos: WR

Ht: 6020

Wt: 200

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Venice, FL

Venice High School

Jaivon Heiligh Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers

One-Liner:

Jaivon Heiligh has superb hip fluidity and understands coverages extremely well. His slim frame and lack of explosiveness will scare teams.

Pros:

Jaivon Heiligh displays excellent hip fluidity and a flexible lower half. This allows him to make sharp cuts and get in and out of breaks. Good body control and adjustments to inaccurate balls above and below the frame. Extremely comfortable at tracking the deep ball over the shoulder. Stays poised and under control with excellent concentration. Overall, he shows good hands and gives a QB an easy target to throw too. Superb understanding of leverage and knowing his landmark and where he is supposed to be. Good job adjusting route angles based on coverage. Moreover, he has a solid release package and uses tempo to manipulate DB’s off the LOS. Good understanding of zone coverages and knowing when to sit down. Route timing is excellent, knowing when he can take more time based on the QB’s drop. Shows a nice subtle hand usage at the top of routes to create separation. Heiligh is slippery after the catch using his hip fluidity to make subtle micro-movements, which makes it tough for defenders to get clean hits on him. Finally, he shows some slot/outside versatility.

Cons:

Heiligh has a very slim frame. At coastal Carolina he didn’t face many big and physical CB’s. He will struggle against bigger CB’s in press because of his lack of size and play strength. He does not possess a lot of explosiveness or suddenness. Additionally, he needs work at snapping down and working back towards the ball. Overall, his route running is average and he won't create a ton of separation with lack of explosiveness.

Summary:

Jaivon Heiligh projects to be a backup at the next level that could develop into a solid slot option. He wins with his hip fluidity, football intelligence, and his comfortability to adjust to inaccurate passes. His size and lack of explosiveness limit him from being a high level talent. He should be able to make an impact on special teams.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.9/7.7

