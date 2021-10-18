NFL Draft Profile: Jake Bentley, Quarterback, South Alabama Jaguars

#13

Pos: QB

Ht: 6040

Wt: 225

DOB: 11/23/97

Eligible: 2022

Opelika, AL

Opelika High School

Jake Bentley

South Alabama Jaguars

Latest News:

10/18/21 -10/18/21 -South Alabama super senior quarterback Jake Bentley is as well-traveled and experienced as they come. The Alaskan has thrown for nearly 10,000 career passing yards during his collegiate career, making pit stops at Utah and South Carolina before settling in at Mobile. While his journey has been far from ideal, the former five-star recruit has caught fire of late, reminding NFL scouts why he was once considered a heralded prospect. Bentley threw for 389 passing yards, on his way to becoming the first player in South Alabama history to account for five touchdowns in a game, rushing for two and passing for three more, as the Jaguars defeated Georgia Southern this past week. “It just felt free,” Bentley said afterwards. “The game plan going in was to be aggressive. We consistently did that all night, up-front, on the perimeter, we just really attacked all night. It felt really good as an offense, to really get rolling and put up some points.” Despite an up and down career, Bentley brings a wealth of knowledge, has played in an array of offenses and possesses leadership intangibles—he was named a team captain at South Carolina and Utah. There could be some interest after the draft by NFL teams to bring Bentley in for a look and see if they can tap into some of his alluring potential.