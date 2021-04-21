Jake Curhan - Offensive Guard California Golden Bears Scouting Report

JAKE CURHAN | Cal | OG | #71 | rSr | 6056 | 323 | Larkspur, CA | Redwood HS | 02.09.98 (23)

Overview:

Even though he played tackle in college, Curhan projects more as a guard at the next level. He is best utilized as a run blocker, and his skills are a better fit for a power scheme. He has a strong upper body, is on the bigger side and takes up a lot of space, making it harder for defenders to get around him. Curhan can handle power rushers, as he is strong enough to counter when they punch his chest. Curhan’s concerns start with his athleticism. He is a waist bender who struggles against athletic players. He isn’t fast enough to counter inside moves, and the better rushers can dip their shoulder and get under him. Curhan can lack balance, as his top-heavy frame prevents his back from staying vertical. In terms of an NFL outlook, Curhan doesn’t have the athleticism. He has good enough size to kick into guard, and his overall experience, being a multi-year starter and coming off a Senior Bowl appearance, will help him. He is more than just a camp body, but his lack of traits will make it an uphill battle for him early in his career.

Background:

Raised in the San Francisco, California area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Business Administration major. Academic standout. Redshirted in 2016; started 40 games at right tackle in four seasons. Hosts a podcast regularly with his friend centered around guests and their passions. He and his family are involved in skiing.

