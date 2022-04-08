NFL Draft Profile: Jake Hansen, Linebacker, Illinois Fighting Illini

#35

Pos: OLB

Ht: 6007

Wt: 238

Hand: 968

Arm: 3238

Wing: 7818

40: 3238

DOB: 6/19/1998

Hometown: Tarpon Springs, FL

High School: East Lake

Jake Hansen

Illinois Fighting Illini

One Liner:

Hansen is a no-nonsense linebacker, that plays with textbook fundamentals and a downhill, attacking presence.

Pros:

Long frame with limbs that he uses to his advantage. Hansen plays with sound technique in many aspects of his game including blockshedding, leverage, and tackling. Seldom takes bad angles or tackles high. Knows which shoulder to attack based on the linemens body positioning. Will diagnose and key run fits, often leading to tackle for losses. Multiple sacks in his career when aligned in a wide nine technique or from interior blitzes. Explosive enough to set the edge and run down outside zones or jet sweeps.

Cons:

Would like to see better coverage ability with his length. Not as rangy as he could be and lacks the fluidity and bend to carry and trigger. Shouldn’t be asked to work in space with lack of change of direction ability. Made his biggest impact as an extra rusher but doesnt carry the frame required of an edge player.

Summary:

Hansen is at his best when deployed in blitz packages or reading and reacting to run plays. He plays the position with the technical attributes coaches love including pad level, hand usage and tackling ability. His length can be better utilzed and will need to be to overcome his agility and change of direction challenges if he is to stay on the field and make an NFL Career.

Background:

Hansen was born June 19th, 1998 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. He attended East Lake High school and was a three star recruit that also exceled on the basketball team, track and field team, and in the classroom as an honor roll student. Comes from a football family where his father is still the all time record holding tackler at BYU. He received numerous accolades during his time at Illionois including multiple All-Big Ten second and third team awards. He served as team captain for the Illini and was a finalist or on the watchlist for multiple awards including the Bednarik, Butkus and Nagurski awards. Hansen Graduated with a bachelors degree in Kinesiology and a masters degree in recreation, sport, and tourism.

Grade:

Round 6-7

Quotes:

“Highly productive inside/outside linebacker with a nose for the football. The three-year team captain has succeeded with rapid diagnosis and scrap agility to find the football.”

Lance Zierlein NFL.Com

“Jake Hansen leaves the Illinois program as one of the more accomplished defenders in recent history. With 10 forced fumbles, Hansen sits tied for third on the all-time list and his 26.0 tackles for loss is a testament to his slipperiness in shooting gaps.”

Kyle Crabbs TheDraftNetwork