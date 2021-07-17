NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Catalon, Safety, Arkansas Razorbacks

#1

Pos: DS

Ht: 5100

Wt: 198

DOB: 3/15/01

Eligible: 2022

Mansfield, TX

Mansfield Legacy High School

Jalen Catalon

Arkansas Razorbacks

Pros:

Bogan: High-effort player who plays with a continuous motor, never giving up on plays and understanding that as a safety he is the last line of defense. Twitchy athlete with fluid hips, exhibits short-area quickness to be able to stick in man-to-man coverage against slot receivers on a consistent basis. Very good when used as an underneath defender, provides physical reroutes on receivers and understands spacing to leverage routes properly while reading the quarterback. Excellent closing burst on ball carriers when running the alley, showing a willingness to play the run and slip blocks with his quickness. An efficient tackler who throws his bodies into ball carriers without any thought, love his aggression to play all out.

Cons:

Bogan: Undersized safety who will probably see a move to the nickel at the next level due to him having only average range on the back end as a two-high safety. Does not play with enough depth when he has to play two-high or a one-high role, is in too much of a hurry to drive a route which causes him to take bad angles on vertical throws. Has the athleticism to cover ground on the backend if he can clean up his reads. An all-or-nothing tackler who does not wrap up on contact, will struggle to tackle bigger backs at the next level if he continues to practice bad tackling habits.

Summary:

Bogan: High-energy player who is aggressive in the run game closing on ball carriers, may best project to the nickel at the next level. Shows the athletic abilities to be good covering man to man against slot receivers at the next level while providing great feel as an underneath defender from the slot. Not as comfortable in coverage when he is aligned as a two-high or one-high safety, does not play with enough depth. Needs to improve his technique as a tackler and wrap up on contact if he wants to succeed tackling bigger backs at the next level. Potentially a high-end starting nickel at the next level, has good versatility potential if he can show better feel for playing as a two-high safety.

One-Liners

Bogan: Potentially a high-end starting nickel at the next level, has good versatility potential if he can show better feel for playing as a two-high safety.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Bogan: 7.4 / 8.0