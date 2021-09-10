NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Harris, Defensive End, Arizona Wildcats

#1

Pos: DE

Ht: 6050

Wt: 254

DOB: 2/26/99

Eligible: 2022

Mesa, AZ

Desert Ridge High School

Jalen Harris

Arizona Wildcats

Pros:

Vandeventer: Playing on the edge with the size he has, Jalen Harris has been able to both provide help as a pass rusher and lead the Arizona Wildcat defense. The Wildcat defender plays with a quick lower half, both in terms of feet and lateral mobility. He utilizes his feet to set up blocks and smoothly transition from speed to power. He approaches with his stab move with good timing to capitalize off of poor sets and get offensive tackles moving backward. Hand usage is subtle but quick when used on the outside track. As well, Jalen Harris plays with good balance and strength to make an impact in the run game, also in large part due to his solid tackle radius.

Cons:

Vandeventer: While having played primarily as a starter since 2018, Jalen Harris still has plenty of room to improve. While being on the light side, doesn't play physically enough at times. His poor leverage and lack of strength make it hard for him to create leverage and manipulate blocks to his advantage. Poor hand usage leads to an inability to disengage from blocks properly after opponents establish their hand positioning. Harris doesn’t possess nor exude the bend, lower body flexion, and speed you want to be a threat on the outside. His poor leg drive is why he isn't all too productive against the run game. Gets washed out in double teams and fails to consistently split double teams with technique. His experience in coverage is limited to the flats and, despite his good movement skills, he doesn't appear comfortable gaining depth and reacting to the flow of the play.

Summary:

Vandeventer: Despite the often-changing system and role he has played at the University of Arizona, Jalen Harris has taken that challenge head-on. He projects as a 4-3 end but needs to bulk up a bit and add to his frame. He will need to spend several years developing proper technique before he makes any sort of impact on an NFL roster. But still, he has great size and a nice first step that will interest teams. His poor bend and inability to use his hands properly really make it difficult for him to win consistently and play to his strength.

One-Liners

Vandeventer: Defensive end with good size but lacks adequate leg drive, bend/ankle flexion to make a constant impact.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Vandeventer: 5.3 / 6.6